Fired SAPD officer pleads guilty to family violence, avoids jail time

SAPD fired officer Adam Franklin-Alonso, months after he was indicted in Kendall County for three felony charges of injury to a child.

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer fired last year after he was indicted in Kendall County on several child abuse charges has avoided jail time in the case as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Adam Franklin-Alonso, 30, pleaded guilty last month to a single misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury - family violence, a plea agreement obtained by KSAT Investigates shows.

He will serve one year of probation and must attend parenting classes, pay $612 in restitution and $355 in court costs.

Franklin-Alonso will be permitted to have visitation with the victims upon completion of parenting classes, a prosecutor associated with the case told KSAT.

The affirmative finding of family violence, however, affects his right to own or purchase a firearm and will likely impact his child custody in any divorce proceedings, according to the prosecutor.

Franklin-Alonso was indicted by a grand jury last February on three felony charges of injury to a child, in connection with incidents stretching from the summer of 2018 to January 2022.

Franklin-Alonso was fired by SAPD in June, months after the department became aware of the allegations in Kendall County.

He has appealed his termination to a third-party arbitrator.

San Antonio city officials on Thursday said no arbitration date has been set.

The officer had worked for SAPD since September 2019, city records show.

Franklin-Alonso’s termination paperwork detailed nine incidents involving possible abuse of children, all under the age of 6:

July 2018 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing a cut to a child’s lower lip. Franklin-Alonso later said he had reached for the child and must have grabbed the child too hard.

April 2019 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of leaving a red handprint mark on a child’s chest while giving the child a bath. Franklin-Alonso allegedly said he “popped” the child because the child would not stop splashing.

September 2019 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing a cut to a child’s right eyelid while outside and alone with the child.

November 2019 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of using his hand to strike a child’s hand, causing a cut, swelling and bruising. The incident occurred after the child had drawn pictures on the officer’s police academy homework.

April 2020 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of pointing a gun at a child while playing “cops and robbers.” In a photograph, Franklin-Alonso was pictured pointing the gun at a child while the child was standing in a bathtub.

August 2020 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing a red mark to the right side of a child’s face, consistent with being struck by an adult’s hand.

October 2020 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing bruises in the shape of a handprint on both of a child’s arms. Franklin-Alonso later told a woman that he must have grabbed the child too hard.

March 2021 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of causing a bruise to a child’s right eye, which subsequently became a black eye.

September 2021 - Franklin-Alonso was accused of leaving a red handprint on the left side of a child’s face and neck while in a playroom with the child. Court records indicate the child was 12 months old at the time of the alleged incident.

Indictment paperwork for Franklin-Alonso detailed a tenth incident in early January 2022 in which he was accused of pulling the ear of a child, causing injury.

Franklin-Alonso’s criminal defense attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment this week.

Find resources for victims of domestic violence here.