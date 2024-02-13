70º
Ex-Spur Forbes arrested for felony family violence 7 weeks after getting diversion in previous case

Forbes, 30, accused of choking woman at North Side apartment Monday

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Bryn Forbes booking photo (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Bryn Forbes, who spent parts of five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, has been arrested on a domestic violence charge for the second time in less than a year, booking records obtained Tuesday show.

Forbes, 30, is accused of choking a woman at an apartment in the 5400 block of N. Loop 1604 West on Monday.

The arrest comes after Forbes was accused of assaulting a different woman in a misdemeanor family violence case last February. Forbes was given pretrial diversion in that case in late December, court records show.

A woman who called San Antonio police Monday said she let Forbes into her apartment after he was banging on her window outside. Forbes immediately punched the woman in the head, an arrest warrant states.

Forbes then placed his forearms across the woman’s throat, making it difficult for her to breathe, the warrant states.

After the woman told Forbes she could not breathe, he replied “if you can speak you are not being choked,” the warrant states.

Forbes was taken into custody around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, booking records show.

The county’s pretrial diversion program, which is typically only available to defendants with either no prior criminal history or a minimal criminal history, and usually excludes defendants charged with using a deadly weapon, allows them to get a dismissal in their case and eventually seek an expunction of their records.

Expunction is the process of deleting information about a person’s arrest and criminal charges from law enforcement records. Case history from Forbes’ 2023 family violence arrest remained public as of Tuesday afternoon, however.

Forbes averaged 8.8 points per game and 41% shooting from 3-point range in a seven-year NBA career in which he played for the Spurs, Bucks, Nuggets and Timberwolves.

He has not played in an NBA game this season.

His defense attorney told KSAT via text message Tuesday afternoon he had no comment on behalf of his client at this time.

