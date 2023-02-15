Former Spurs guard Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge

San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (7) reacts to a score against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio Spurs guard and NBA free agent Bryn Forbes was arrested in San Antonio on a misdemeanor family violence charge early Wednesday morning.

Forbes, 29, was arrested around 5:15 a.m. at the La Cantera Resort & Spa, in the 16600 block of La Cantera Parkway, on the city’s far Northwest Side.

According to San Antonio police, Forbes assaulted someone he is said to be in a dating relationship with.

A preliminary police report says Forbes was out with the woman when he became upset. That’s when, police say, the pair drove home and upon their arrival got involved in an altercation, which then became physical.

Police said the woman was struck several times by Forbes, causing injury and needing medical assistance. Forbes was taken by officers into police custody.

Forbes this NBA season has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but was cut back on Feb. 9. He has yet to be picked up by another NBA team.

The former Michigan State Spartan went undrafted back in 2016 and played five NBA seasons with the Spurs, most recently in 2021-2022, when he played 40 games for the Silver and Black. He averaged nine points per game that season.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

