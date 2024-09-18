97º
SAPD officer suspended for tripping handcuffed suspect

Officer Steven Elderkin is serving a 15-day suspension, records show

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is serving a 15-day suspension after tripping a handcuffed suspect, according to suspension records.

Officer Steven Elderkin was assisting in the search for suspects in a Northwest Side shooting.

Records show Elderkin and other officers found the suspect at an apartment complex.

Body camera video showed Elderkin leg sweeping a suspect, who he was holding onto with handcuffs, according to the records. The suspect then fell forward.

Elderkin was also caught holding another suspect’s handcuffed hands in the air while walking the suspect to the patrol car. That suspect later hit their head on the patrol car, records stated.

In both incidents, the department said Elderkin used unnecessary and unreasonable force.

