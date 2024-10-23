Former Clemens High School teacher arrested on 10 felony charges, accused of improper relationship with student

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A former Clemens High School teacher has been arrested and jailed in Guadalupe County more than two years after he resigned his position while under investigation for sexual assault.

David Rios, 47, was arrested late last week on 10 felony charges, including aggravated sexual assault of a child, four counts of sexual assault of a child and five counts of having an improper relationship between an educator and student, Guadalupe County Jail records show.

Rios’ bond has been set at $500,000, according to a warrant for his arrest obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates.

Rios was placed on administrative leave by the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District in late February 2022 before resigning his position that April, a district official previously confirmed.

He was also a licensed peace officer according to a biography that remained on the school’s website after his resignation.

Schertz Police Department investigators became aware of a sexual assault outcry against Rios in late February 2022 after being notified by the school’s principal, a Schertz PD incident report states.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Officials previously confirmed Rios resigned his reserve deputy position with the agency in September 2021.

Rios was taken into custody Friday, days after the warrant was issued for his arrest.

