Poll worker assaulted at early voting center in Bexar County, elections administrator says

SAN ANTONIO – An elections clerk was assaulted during an incident at a polling location, according to Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen.

Elections officials confirmed the assault happened at the Johnston Branch Library at 6307 Sun Valley Drive, one of 51 polling locations open during the early voting period in Bexar County.

Details on what led to the assault were not released by Callanen during a news conference on Friday morning. She said the investigation is ongoing.

The assault happened on Thursday evening, and the clerk received treatment by Emergency Medical Services at the location before the clerk was released, Callanen said.

On Thursday, 896 ballots were cast at the site. Callanen said the polling location is open Friday for early voting.

Early voting started on Monday, and so far, 191,362 votes have been cast in Bexar County, according to numbers from the Bexar County elections office.

On Thursday, the fourth day of early voting, Bexar County polling locations had the highest number of ballots cast so far in a single day: 48,653.

Callanen said “our poll sites are safe” and asked people to pack patience and be prepared.

>> Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the Nov. 5 election

During a news conference on Thursday, Callanen reminded voters that they cannot wear campaign paraphernalia to the voting booth, such as a shirt, hat, button, or swag.

She said some of the election judges will take jackets to polling sites for voters to wear in case people are wearing a shirt that features a particular candidate. Callanen said that some voters will be asked to go to the bathroom and turn the shirt inside out or even tape a sample ballot to the front of their shirt.

“You may see some voters that aren’t happy ... but we need to remain within the law so that no one is intimidated and everyone can come and vote freely,” Callanen said.

She also said that voters cannot discuss political preferences while waiting in line to vote.

Registered voters in Bexar County can vote at any polling site during the early voting period and Election Day. Early voting ends Nov. 1, and Election Day is Nov. 5.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page.

Vote 2024 coverage: