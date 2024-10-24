Bexar County elections officials to give update on early voting, mail ballots in 2024 general election

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County elections officials will give an update on early voting and mail ballots in the 2024 general election on Thursday afternoon.

Elections administrator Jacque Callanen will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. The update will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to data from the Bexar County Elections Department, 142,709 ballots have been cast in the first three days of early voting.

Registered voters in Bexar County can vote at any polling site during the early voting period and Election Day. Early voting runs from Oct. 21-Nov. 1, and Election Day is Nov. 5.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

The last day to submit an application for a mail ballot is Oct. 25 (received, not postmarked).

To request a mail ballot, contact the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-8683 or click here. You can fill out an application online but cannot submit it online.

Click here for more information on how to vote by mail.

