SAN ANTONIO – The first phase of an initiative to promote firearm injury prevention was unveiled Monday.

Officials announced a campaign called "Be Smart, Keep Children Safe, Secure Your Guns."

Bexar County unveils 6 gun safety initiatives, including gun collection program

The campaign includes a public education campaign, distribution of gun locks and other initiatives.

Partners in the campaign include Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, University Health System and VIA Metropolitan Transit.