Two teens hurt in accidental shooting on NE Side: BCSO

Two teens were shot while playing with a firearm at a home on the Northeast Side, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the accidental shooting happened at a mobile home in the 8300 block of Villa Drive just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand, and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper torso. A third teen that was with them was not hurt.

The injured teens were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown, but Gonzalez said they were conscious when they were transported.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors and waiting for the teens’ parents as they continue to comb through the scene.

Gonzalez said charges may be pending, but it’s unclear at this time.

Officials are reminding gun owners to secure their weapons.

The information given by officials is preliminary at this time. Check back for more information on this developing story.