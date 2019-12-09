Boerne softball coach accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old player

A Boerne softball coach gave a 17-year-old girl alcohol and sexually assaulted her, according to Kendall County authorities.

Danny C. Perez, 49, was charged with sexual assault on Nov. 25, 2019, Harris County court records show.

Perez is the alleged victim’s coach, according to the news release.

Although the team practices at Champion High School, it is a club or “select” team that is not affiliated with a public or private school.

Affidavit: Bexar County deputy ‘sexually aroused’ during improper strip searches

On Nov. 16, authorities said Perez sexually assaulted the girl at a Houston-area hotel.

“The affidavit states that the victim pleaded with Danny Perez to stop during the assault but he continued to assault her,” according to the news release.

Family dispute leads to shooting in San Antonio neighborhood, police say

Perez posted his $50,000 bail and was released form Harris County Jail on Wednesday, records show.

Authorities believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information on Perez is asked to call the Kendall County District Attorney’s Office at 830-249-9343.