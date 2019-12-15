Thousands gather for annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday marked a special day for Military City USA.

Thousands of people visited Fort Sam Houston for the annual Wreaths Across America, a holiday tradition that involves the community laying wreaths in honor of those who sacrificed their lives.

Families, former military members and others honored veterans of each branch of the military, merchant marines, prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

Location coordinator Judy Carlile said since 2009, the number of wreaths laid for the event has grown from 794 to 56,322.

“It’s Christmas... we’re all attached by our heartstrings,” she said. “Our hearts are laid to rest here, and we came to honor them.”