Charges filed against juvenile for stabbing boy at playground in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A juvenile was stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon at the Schertz Playscape at 629 Westchester Drive, according to Schertz police.

The Schertz Police Departement received a call around 4:50 p.m. about a fight in progress at the playscape but by the time officers arrived the fight was over.

Police received a follow-up call from the parent of one of the juveniles saying her son had been stabbed at the playscape, according to a news release.

The boy was taken to the hospital but the news release doesn’t provide any details about his condition.

Police were able to identify the juvenile who stabbed the boy and charges were filed. The release doesn’t identify the gender of the juvenile who stabbed the boy or specify what charges were filed.

The juvenile’s parents are cooperating with Schertz police who believe the stabbing is an isolated incident, according to the news release.