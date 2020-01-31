Man formally charged with killing family cat in ‘fit of rage,’ officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of beating his family’s cat twice and ultimately killing it has been formally charged.

Dominic Cantu, 21, was indicted Friday on a charge of cruelty to nonlivestock, the Bexar County District Attorney’s said.

The DA’s office said Cantu “intentionally” killed his family’s cat by striking it with his hand and foot on Sept. 24.

According to his arrest affidavit, Cantu first struck the cat on Sept. 23 “possibly out of a fit of rage or frustration.”

His mother confronted him about the alleged animal cruelty and told him to leave the house. At the time, the cat was still alive.

Cantu returned the following day to retrieve his belongings, the affidavit states, and was “initially relieved” to see the cat survived.

He then became frustrated “after thinking about the incident the day prior” and began hitting and stomping on the cat until it died, the affidavit states.

He put the cat’s remains in a trash can and the city’s Animal Care Services was contacted.

ACS reached out to Cantu and he confessed to killing the cat, the affidavit states.

Cantu’s trial date has not been set.