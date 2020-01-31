Officials: Man wanted for homicide arrested at Laredo point of entry

LAREDO, Texas – A man wanted by authorities for a homicide was arrested at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge on Thursday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

The man, 20-year-old Fulises Moreno Molina, had an outstanding warrant for homicide out of Huntsville, Texas, authorities say.

Molina was detained at the Laredo Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry.

His identity was confirmed through law enforcement databases, which included the National Crime Information Center, per authorities.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas.