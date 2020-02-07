Floresville City Council holds special meeting as legal turmoil brews

Floresville – The City of Floresville was able to move forward with city business Thursday after the Fourth Court of Appeals issued a stay in a lawsuit involving its election dispute.

The lawsuit challenges the legality of the city council’s decision to move city elections from November 2019 to May 2020.

The mayor and three candidates who were running for city council filed the lawsuit, saying the decision was not made legally.

The decision also extended the terms of three of the sitting council members who were up for re-election.

Last week, a Wilson County district judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, stopping the city council from conducting official business until the May election.

The ruling was appealed in the Texas Fourth Court of Appeals, which issued a stay in that order until the case can be heard. This allowed the council to be able to continue to have a quorum.

City Manager Henrietta Turner said several grants, bids and contracts were on hold until the council could officially meet.

“It really puts a lot of things in jeopardy. And I have right now pending about four and a half million dollars worth of grants that I need to have approved,” Turner said.

An appeal to overturn the stay was denied Thursday before the special meeting.

On Thursday night, Turner said all items on the agenda passed.

