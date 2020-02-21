Stabbing leaves 2 adults, 13-year-old girl dead, in Central Texas

SAN SABA, Texas – A stabbing left two adults and a 13-year-old girl dead in a home early Friday morning in the Central Texas town of San Saba, said Sgt. Bryan Washko, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 62-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed, Washko said.

Another teenage girl was injured in the attack. Her condition is not known.

Shooting suspect taken into custody after firefight with SAPD officers

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was arrested after he stole one of the victim’s vehicles and led law enforcement in a chase that ended when the man’s pickup crashed into a senior center in a nearby county, Washko said.

Washko didn’t know what the relationship was between the suspect and the victims and no motive has been established.

The incident happened near a school where the slain teen attended.

The Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation.

San Saba is located 141 miles north of San Antonio.