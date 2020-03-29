You can now buy groceries, household items through Walgreen’s drive-thru

Walgreen’s customers can now buy grocery items and household goods through its pharmacy drive-thru’s.

The retailer said drivers can pull up to the window and ask for a menu of items, including groceries, medicine, baby formula, medical supplies and household goods.

Customers do not have to preorder or leave their car, according to the Walgreens website.

The retailer is making the service available as the nation promotes social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Walgreen’s has also altered store hours to allow for thorough cleaning and enough time for restocking.

The majority of stores are open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Stores that are normally 24 hours will have an overnight drive-thru available from 9 p.m.-9 a.m.

A senior shopping hour is available from 8-9 a.m. every Tuesday.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

