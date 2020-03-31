WATCH: Iconic San Antonio landmarks now ghost towns amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown streets that are normally packed with tourists have become deserted as San Antonians and Americans social distance in an effort to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued "Stay Home, Work Safe” order earlier this month and it runs through mid-April.

The Alamo, River Walk, River Center mall, Market Square and other normal hotspots look very different with no human visitors (see if you can find the opossum checking out the Alamo in the video above).

To see what these streets normally look like, check out these Throwback Thursday segments from KSAT News @ Nine.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: