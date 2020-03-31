WATCH: Iconic San Antonio landmarks now ghost towns amid coronavirus pandemic
“Stay Home, Work Safe”emergency order clears downtown streets
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown streets that are normally packed with tourists have become deserted as San Antonians and Americans social distance in an effort to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued "Stay Home, Work Safe” order earlier this month and it runs through mid-April.
The Alamo, River Walk, River Center mall, Market Square and other normal hotspots look very different with no human visitors (see if you can find the opossum checking out the Alamo in the video above).
To see what these streets normally look like, check out these Throwback Thursday segments from KSAT News @ Nine.
- Throwback Thurday: San Antonio Riverwalk
- Throwback Thursday: Market Square, Mi Tierrra
- Throwback Thursday: Alameda Theater
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- San Antonio COVID-19 cases by ZIP code
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.