39th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival in May canceled
A smaller version of the festival might take place in Sept.
SAN ANTONIO – Another popular festival has been canceled.
The Tejano Conjunto Festival, which was supposed to take place May 13-17 at the Guadalupe Theater and Rosedale Park, was officially canceled on Wednesday, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center announced.
Organizers said they are looking into the possibility of a smaller version of the festival in September.
Every year the popular festival draws thousands of fans to listen to over 30 of the most popular and emerging bands.
Other festivals canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic include the Poteet Strawberry Festival, the San Antonio Book Festival and Fiesta 2020.
18 at-home reading suggestions from the San Antonio Book Festival
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.