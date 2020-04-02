39th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival in May canceled

SAN ANTONIO – Another popular festival has been canceled.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival, which was supposed to take place May 13-17 at the Guadalupe Theater and Rosedale Park, was officially canceled on Wednesday, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center announced.

Organizers said they are looking into the possibility of a smaller version of the festival in September.

Every year the popular festival draws thousands of fans to listen to over 30 of the most popular and emerging bands.

Other festivals canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic include the Poteet Strawberry Festival, the San Antonio Book Festival and Fiesta 2020.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

