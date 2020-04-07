Bexar County residents to receive refund checks in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Office of the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector said Tuesday that it plans to send out 4,000 overpayment and adjust refund checks to Bexar County citizens to help in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With an unprecedented increase in unemployment, layoffs, and reduction of hours, these refund disbursements could not be coming at a better time,” said Albert Uresti, a tax assessor with the office. “As always, our staff continues to identify and process overpayments and adjustments so that these refunds are not delayed to our taxpayers. Our goal is to put this money back in the pockets of property owners who may need it most.”

The office has closed it’s lobbies due to the pandemic, but it is continuing to operate and is encouraging citizens to use online, telephone, mail and 24-hour dropbox services.

Citizens can visit www.bexar.org/tax or call 210-335-2251 for more information.