SA man charged after claiming he paid someone to spread coronavirus at grocery stores
Threat was unfounded, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – FBI agents arrested a San Antonio man after he posted on Facebook, claiming he paid someone to spread COVID-19 at grocery stores.
Christopher Charles Perez, 39, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of perpetrating a coronavirus-related hoax.
Perez posted the threat “because he was trying to deter people from visiting the stores, purportedly in order to prevent the spread of the virus,” according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in San Antonio.
The screenshot quickly caught the attention of the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, a team of law enforcement individuals who monitor online threats. The tip was then sent to the FBI for further investigation.
“To be clear, the alleged threat was false; no one spread coronavirus at grocery stores, according to investigators," the news release said.
Perez faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- ‘We feel helpless’: Family of COVID-19 patient at nursing home concerned about care he’s receiving after fatal outbreak
- 2nd SA H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.