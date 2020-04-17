Floresville implements face mask mandate more strict than San Antonio’s
New mandatory mask order goes into effect today
Floresville, TEXAS – On Thursday evening, Floresville City Council issued a mandate ordering all people three years and older to wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The masks must be worn when entering or inside of any building that is not a home, in business parking lots, when pumping gas and when delivering and/or handing out food or beverages, according to the order.
This mandate began at midnight on Friday and left some residents scrambling to find a mask or use items such as a scarf, bandana or handkerchief as an option. The city has a population of about 8,000 and sits 30 miles southeast of downtown San Antonio in Wilson County.
Anyone who violates this order could be issued a $1,000 fine.
City leaders are working to identify cases and hopefully mitigate deaths and infections at the Frank M. Tejeda Veteran’s Home, where at least eight residents have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday morning, one man has died and dozens of other tests are pending for both residents and staff.
San Antonio and Bexar County implemented similar measures Thursday but masks were only required for those 10 and older, were not required while pumping gas and the order wouldn’t go into effect until April 20.
Below is the full Floresville City Council ordinance that was posted on their Facebook page.
