Private golf courses reopen in San Antonio; Here’s what to know before hitting links

SAN ANTONIO – Private golf courses in San Antonio and Bexar County have officially reopened following a nearly two-week closure but municipal courses are still temporarily closed.

The closure was initially part of an order placed on golf courses and other recreational activities in Bexar County and San Antonio on April 3 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a letter on April 11 that outlined new guidelines that allowed golf courses in the state to reopen as long as they are implementing certain social distancing restrictions.

On Thursday, the City of San Antonio made an addendum to its order that stated private courses can operate if there are no equipment rentals, caddies or other personnel involved and social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Players must essentially bring their own equipment to play.

The city’s addendum added that private courses may continue using groundskeepers and can sell food if consistent with restaurant rules. It also stated that municipal golf courses will remain closed.

Olympia Hills Golf Course in Universal City reopened Wednesday with modified rules for players that include walking the course only, five-minute intervals for tee time and players can not touch flag sticks. Rakes have also been taken out of bunkers.

Paxton’s letter described playing golf as "engaging in physical activity” and stated its similar to activities like jogging and bicycling, which are permitted as long as precautions are taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

