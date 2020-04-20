All 8 municipal golf courses in San Antonio set to reopen

SAN ANTONIO – Municipal golf courses in San Antonio and Bexar County have been given permission to reopen after they were closed on April 3 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Alamo City Golf Trail posted on its Facebook page Monday that all eight of its golf facilities will reopen Tuesday for walking golfers only.

The City of San Antonio confirmed the news to KSAT on Monday.

The ACGT posted several policy changes that include the temporary closures of clubhouses and clubhouse bathrooms.

All tee time bookings will be cashless and done over the phone or online.

Driving ranges remain closed for now, but the Par 3 course at San Pedro will reopen as well.

While players are on the course, they must follow social distancing guidelines and keep a minimum of six feet away from each other.

Tee times will also be based on 12-minute intervals and no rentals of equipment or golf cart will be allowed. A staff member will be stationed at the first tee to start each golfer.

No large groups will be allowed.

This follows the city and county’s amendment of its “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders which reopened San Antonio area private courses in on Thursday.

On April 11, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a letter that outlined new guidelines that allowed golf courses in the state to begin operating again as long as they implemented certain social distancing restrictions.

