About 30 Wilson County residents tested at COVID-19 mobile testing site

FLORESVILLE – Gillespie County and Wilson County were named as sites to be visited by the Texas National Guard for setting up mobile COVID-19 testing.

So far in Wilson County, Floresville’s Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home has seen several cases of the virus. A total of 10 residents have tested positive and one person has died.

At least 10 residents, 5 staff have COVID-19 at Floresville veteran’s home; 159 tests still pending

Floresville Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel said about 30 other Wilson County residents have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

She said the county was contacted late Sunday afternoon by the state. They set up a mobile coronavirus testing site at Floresville High School and testing started at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Gonzalez-Dippel said elected officials were in charge of distributing the information and posted it on social media.

“For those who were concerned and couldn’t get to their doctor, or couldn’t, or just had some concerns of some symptoms that they had, this gave them the opportunity to do it,” Gonzalez-Dippel said.

She doesn’t know if they will be doing more mobile testing in the future.

“I hope that we will, that we can have a little bit more time to let our residents know,” Gonzalez-Dippel said.

According to the governor’s office, the Texas National Guard mobile testing team has the capacity to test 150 people per day.

We reached out to the Texas Military Department about where they were testing next, but have not heard back.

Texas National Guard to deploy mobile testing sites across state, starting in Floresville, Fredericksburg