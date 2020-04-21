Spaghetti Warehouse auctioning off ‘bizarre’ items after COVID-19 forces closure

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic is erasing a dining destination from San Antonio’s restaurant scene, but fans can grab a piece of its history.

Spaghetti Warehouse decided to close its San Antonio location at 1226 E, Houston St., as well as its Arlington location, as restaurants around the state are reeling from the ban of large gatherings and in-house dining.

The company announced the “very difficult decision” on March 26, just days after San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg gave his “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders.

“Our #1 priority is the #health and safety of our guests, team members and the communities we serve,” the company said on Facebook, adding that it will release any updates in the future.

15+ places to get chicken on a stick in San Antonio

The company also gave thanks for the “loyalty and support” it has received from diners who have made their way to the quirky downtown-area establishment.

Now, 450 of those interesting objects, including decor and equipment, are going to the highest bidder.

See those items in the gallery below.

Full Screen 1 / 16 A wooden sideboard is up for auction at Spaghetti Warehouse in San Antonio.

Auctioneer Bill Oz, who is overseeing the sale, said people can now bid online for the “bizarre items.”

Tiffany-style table lamps, antiques, booths made from brass beds, sculptures, advertising signs, furniture and framed movie posters are among classic items up for auction.

“They filled the place with really unusual objects,” Oz said.

Some lamps are selling upwards of $50, while one “extremely large” wooden sideboard is selling for $1,100.

Hungry for Fiesta, some San Antonians wait hours for chicken on a stick

Yes, even those couches and benches that were in the waiting area are on the auction block too, but the famous trolley car is not.

Tables, cups, plates and other kitchen equipment are also being sold, including a frozen margarita machine that is going for more than $550.

Oz said the auction, held by RCI Auctions, will end at 7:30 p.m. on May 3. There will be an open house by appointment only two days before the auction ends, he said.

For more information about the option, or to browse the items for nostalgia, click here.