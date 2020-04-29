Alcohol-to-go sales can continue says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. But for how long?

SAN ANTONIO – Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1, according to a tweet Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent Tuesday night.

Abbott waived certain regulations allowing alcohol delivery from restaurants on March 18 as a way to help support the hospitality industry.

He announced Monday that the Texas stay-at-home order will expire and starting Friday, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

The decision to keep alcohol-to-go sales alive sounds like it might be permanent.

Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1.



From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.#txlege



https://t.co/ossCXyNuPd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 29, 2020

“From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever,” Abbott said in the Tweet.

20+ places to get cocktails to-go in San Antonio

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has a chart that outlines who is allowed to make to-go sales and deliver alcohol to consumers.

According to TABC’s website, “TABC staff is reviewing the governor’s report and working with his office to seek further guidance. We will continue updating this page with directives that will help businesses reopen safely under Gov. Abbott’s new executive order.”