Santikos Theater, Ingram Park Mall reopen with new safety protocols

San Antonio – Today's the day many local business owners have been waiting for.

Some establishments, including restaurants, retailers, and museums in San Antonio can now reopen with limited capacity, based on Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to safely revive the state’s economy.

Ingram Park Mall’s doors are open again and about 20% of the stores inside are welcoming customers. More stores in the mall are expected to open over the next few days. In the meantime, mall manager Tim Hill said world-renowned doctors have helped create safety measures now in place to make sure shoppers have a safe experience.

“We also asked our customers to be smart and make sure when they’re visiting the property, that they’re bringing their masks…(we’ve) had hand sanitizing stations placed in various parts throughout the mall,” Hill said.

Hill said restaurants in the food court are offering to-go and curbside service, and some restroom stalls and sinks have been closed off to help with socials distancing. Signage has been placed throughout the mall reminding customers about the safety protocol.

“We also are asking them as well as our employees to do frequent hand-washing,” Hill said.

Santikos Entertainment has re-opened Palladium, Casablanca, and it’s theater in Cibolo at 25% capacity and every employee must wear personal masks. There will be limited showtimes to allow cleanings between movies.

Meanwhile the Witte Museum has chosen not to reopen just yet, though a task force has been established to come up with a plan.

"We are analyzing the safest ways that we can open to the public, and making sure we have all of those procedures in place so that when we do open for everybody, it’s a wonderful safe environment,” said Witte’s Vice President of Communications Katye Brought.

Officials are not exactly sure when the Witte will reopen. They said it will take some time to implement the safety plan, but they plan on announcing a date soon.

