Texas Walmart employees receive up to $18.8M in cash bonuses statewide

Walmart associates in the state of Texas have received bonuses in their paychecks, totaling $18.87 million statewide, according to company officials.

The company said the bonuses were a token of appreciation to employees as they continue to work in stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The bonuses and new jobs add to the many ways Walmart is ensuring its associates have the support they need while serving customers with the food, medicine and other essential items they need during this time,” said Laura H. Aplin, a Walmart representative, in a statement.

Just last month, Walmart also gave a bonus to all U.S. hourly associates, which was $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-time hourly employees, according to the company’s website.

Walmart has hired 200,000 associates in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers nationwide since March 19, the company said.

Walmart to add one-way aisles to all San Antonio stores by end of the week for social distancing

To keep employees safe, Walmart stores are conducting health screens, daily temperature checks and are providing masks and gloves to all of its workers.

Walmart has also installed sneeze guards at registers, social distancing signage, has limited the number of customers permitted in the store, and have sanitization protocols in place, according to the company’s website.

In San Antonio, Walmart stores have taken it a step further and implemented one-way aisles this week, marked with decals on the floor, to help control foot traffic and promote social distancing.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: