You can get to-go margaritas by the gallon for Cinco de Mayo this year

SAN ANTONIO – Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner and although many of us are still quarantining at home, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate.

Why do we celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

Many San Antonio restaurants are offering holiday specials, available for pickup or curbside orders.

Listed below are the participating restaurants that have Cinco de Mayo deals. Check back for updates to the list.

Torchy’s Tacos

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Torchy’s Tacos has a few special offers for the entire family. The restaurant has family packs available, which include taco makings needed for an at-home celebration. The family packs include freshly prepared meats, tortillas, toppings, rice and beans. This serves between four to five people and is priced at $25.

Margaritas to-go are available as well to Torchy’s customers. Margarita to-go kits include a 375 ml bottle of tequila, house-made sweet and sour, lime wedges and a Torchy’s shaker. The kit can make six margaritas and is priced at $40.

The restaurant also has a Weekender meal pack, starting at $70, which includes a build-your-own-taco pack with your choice of fajita chicken, fajita beef, brisket, green chile pork and toppings, rice and beans, an order of green chile queso and chips and a margarita kit.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by offering to-go gallon on-the-rocks margaritas, Nutella empanadas and Kickin’ Grande Nachos. The full Taco Cabana menu is listed below.

A gallon of on-the-rocks lime, strawberry or new mango margaritas made with Margaritaville tequila for only $34.99. The gallon margaritas will be available for take out or drive-thru only.

A gallon of on-the-rocks lime, strawberry or new mango margaritas made with Margaritaville tequila for only $34.99. The gallon margaritas will be available for take out or drive-thru only.

Shots of tequila, plus a collectible Taco Cabana shot glass, (while supplies last) for $3

Bacardi and Coke (can) for $4

Kickin’ Grande Nachos for $9.49

New Nutella Empanadas: Two for $2.99 or a dozen for $14.99

Ready-to-cook and heat and eat items are available, which include seasoned steak fajita meat, ground beef, shredded chicken or a dozen flautas.

Taco Cabana is also putting on a virtual music show through Facebook Live for those that are celebrating at home, featuring a performance by Cristina Amaro – A Tribute Show to the Queen of Tejano and Latin keyboard artist Juan Paul Hernandez.

La Gloria

La Gloria is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by exclusive menu items and a 10-year anniversary party pack.

The party pack includes three courses, serves around two to three people and is priced at $50. The party packs are only available for takeout only.

The full party pack menu can be viewed below:

The party pack includes three courses, serves around two to three people and is priced at $50. The party packs are only available for takeout only.

