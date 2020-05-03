Armed suspect shot, killed during gunfire exchange with Kendall County deputies, officials say

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – An armed suspect was shot and killed during a gunfire exchange with deputies, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called just before 9 a.m. on Sunday to the 200 block of Mountain Springs Drive for a report of a family disturbance, officials said. Details on the report indicated the suspect had a history of domestic violence and was likely armed, according to the KCSO.

After arriving on scene, a woman who was “clearly distraught” approached deputies and tried to explain where the suspect was inside of the residence, authorities said.

Deputies went inside and searched for the suspect. He was armed, and officials found him in one of the bedrooms, according to KCSO.

The suspect fired at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire, hitting him several times, according to officials. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the deputies were injured during the shooting, and names of those involved have not yet been released.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

