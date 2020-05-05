EVO Entertainment hosting free drive-in graduation ceremonies for San Antonio schools
Texas movie theater chain is offering to host drive-in ceremonies for 2020 graduates
SAN ANTONIO – Evo Entertainment is offering to host drive-in graduation ceremonies for free.
The Texas movie theater chain can project live or recorded footage onto screens and broadcast sound directly to FM radios for all vehicles who attend drive-in ceremonies.
“Every graduate deserves a chance to celebrate their hard work and accomplishments with loved ones, however, as COVID-19 presses pause on gatherings, schools around the country have had to make the difficult choice to postpone or out-right cancel commencement ceremonies for their graduates,” officials said on the EVO website.
High schools, colleges and universities across the U.S. have had to postpone or outright cancel in-person graduation ceremonies for the 2020 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
San Antonio-area universities to have virtual graduation ceremonies in May, in-person commencements in fall
The free drive-in commencement offer is being extended to educational institutions that had to cancel ceremonies due to COVID-19.
Anyone interested in hosting graduation with EVO can fill out the form here.
Every grad deserves a chance to be celebrated. If your school would like to host a drive-in graduation ceremony, EVO will host it for free! Learn more or submit a request at www.evocinemas.com/graduationPosted by EVO Entertainment Group on Monday, May 4, 2020
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
