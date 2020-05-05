EVO Entertainment hosting free drive-in graduation ceremonies for San Antonio schools

SAN ANTONIO – Evo Entertainment is offering to host drive-in graduation ceremonies for free.

The Texas movie theater chain can project live or recorded footage onto screens and broadcast sound directly to FM radios for all vehicles who attend drive-in ceremonies.

“Every graduate deserves a chance to celebrate their hard work and accomplishments with loved ones, however, as COVID-19 presses pause on gatherings, schools around the country have had to make the difficult choice to postpone or out-right cancel commencement ceremonies for their graduates,” officials said on the EVO website.

High schools, colleges and universities across the U.S. have had to postpone or outright cancel in-person graduation ceremonies for the 2020 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Antonio-area universities to have virtual graduation ceremonies in May, in-person commencements in fall

The free drive-in commencement offer is being extended to educational institutions that had to cancel ceremonies due to COVID-19.

Anyone interested in hosting graduation with EVO can fill out the form here.

