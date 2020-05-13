COVID-19 recoveries in San Antonio surpass 1,000 as officials announce 33 new cases, 1 new death

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday evening, Bexar County officials announced 33 new COVID-19 cases as the total case count reached 1,972.

Of those cases, 18 were reported in the community, three were reported in the Bexar County Jail, and four were reported from congregate settings like nursing homes.

A Hispanic female in her 80s, a resident at the Rio Trails nursing home, died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 58.

Employee dies of COVID-19 at nursing home where more than 100 residents and staff tested positive, officials confirm

As of Wednesday, 1,050 people have recovered from COVID-19, exceeding the number of active cases, which is 868.

Hospitals reported 67 COVID-19 patients. Thirty-six patients are in the intensive care unit and 27 of them are intubated and using a ventilator.

The city officials were joined by energy and water utility officials to give residents an update on their COVID-19 responses.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

RELATED: Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 56 lives.

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but one of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

The following tables show the breakdown of all confirmed cases by age and gender.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

Find the latest information for surrounding counties here: