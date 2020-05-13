San Antonio Zoo, Tim Duncan Foundation deliver zoo baskets to front line workers helping fight coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo and the Tim Duncan Foundation have teamed up to provide dozens of zoo gift baskets to the staff of the San Antonio Food Bank, University Health System and Methodist Healthcare.

In the last few years, the San Antonio Zoo has shown its gratitude for teachers, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and military professionals by hosting appreciation months. During designated months, they are allowed complimentary admission and discounts for their family so that they can enjoy much needed time off while taking in nature at the zoo.

Now it was time to honor front line workers fighting COVID-19.

“We’re thrilled that Tim Duncan and his family had this idea and to partner with the Tim Duncan Foundation to help bring smiles to frontline workers and their families during this pandemic,” said San Antonio Zoo President & CEO Tim Morrow. “Both Tim and the zoo thought it was important to show that we care for our frontline heroes who are helping to fight COVID-19. They work long, tedious hours and have little time to spend with their family. We hope this helps, and we look forward to seeing them back here at the zoo and at Spurs games to create more family memories when it’s safe.”

“We have all watched the news and seen the amazing lengths our first responders and those at which the food bank are extending themselves to care for our community during these challenging times,” said Tim Duncan. “My family and I realized we could double our impact, helping the zoo by purchasing their baskets and then donating them to others.”