James Avery Jewelry shutters Hill Country manufacturing facility

Kerrville-based James Avery Artisan Jewelry will permanently close its Fredericksburg manufacturing facility, laying off 82 employees.

The company's center at 108 Industrial Loop will close July 12, according to a notice it filed Tuesday with the Texas Workforce Commission.

A select number of employees will receive offers to transfer to the jeweler's Kerrville Craftman Center.

A small group of employees at the foundry in the Fredericksburg facility, which supports James Avery’s facilities in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, will not be affected by the closure, according to Amy Zink, company spokesperson.

She said no other manufacturing facilities will close.

Employees not offered a transfer will receive four to eight weeks of pay, two weeks of accrued unused sick time and continued health insurance for six months.

