93 additional COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio over 3-day span

SAN ANTONIO – After giving Metro Health workers a rare weekend off since the coronavirus pandemic began, San Antonio officials reported 93 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days.

Twenty-three cases were reported in the community, while 42 were reported in congregate settings, like the Bexar County Jail and nursing homes. The rest of the new cases are under investigation.

Since the pandemic began, city officials have announced a total of 2,213 cases and the death toll stayed at 63. Nirenberg did not provide new recovery numbers on Monday.

The latest numbers also indicated the hospitalization of 77 COVID-19 patients. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 36 patients in the intensive care unit and 18 patients are intubated and using a ventilator.

At the Bexar County Jail, a total of nearly 400 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 300 of those cases are still active.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday that 1,620 inmates have been tested, with 1,016 receiving negative results.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio's COVID-10 website.

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 63 lives.

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but a few of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

