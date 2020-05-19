WATCH: KSAT interview with Governor Greg Abbott at noon Tuesday
Abbott announced Phase 2 of reopening Texas on Monday
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be on KSAT-TV at noon on Tuesday to answer questions from KSAT anchors Ursula Pari and David Sears about the COVID-19 response in the state and his recent decision to expand re-opening businesses in Texas.
The governor will answer questions over satellite and the interview will be broadcast live. You can watch the interview live on KSAT-TV or on the livestream below of the KSAT News at Noon.
The live question-and-answer session takes place a day after Abbott announced a large range of reopenings in Texas, from bars to childcare.
In Phase 2 of reopening Texas, restaurants will be allowed to expand dine-in seating capacity to 50%, bars can operate at 25% capacity starting on May 22, and child care centers can open immediately.
As of Monday evening, nearly 49,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Texas, according to Texas Health and Human Services, with more than 28,300 recoveries and more than 1,300 deaths.
In San Antonio, city officials announced a total of 2,213 cases on Monday evening. The death toll stayed at 63.
