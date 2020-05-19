76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

WATCH: KSAT interview with Governor Greg Abbott at noon Tuesday

Abbott announced Phase 2 of reopening Texas on Monday

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: coronavirus, Greg Abbott, Texas, reopen
Gov. Greg Abbott lays out a plan for second phase of reopening Texas on Monday, May 18, 2020 after more than two months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic
Gov. Greg Abbott lays out a plan for second phase of reopening Texas on Monday, May 18, 2020 after more than two months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic (KPRC)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be on KSAT-TV at noon on Tuesday to answer questions from KSAT anchors Ursula Pari and David Sears about the COVID-19 response in the state and his recent decision to expand re-opening businesses in Texas.

The governor will answer questions over satellite and the interview will be broadcast live. You can watch the interview live on KSAT-TV or on the livestream below of the KSAT News at Noon.

The live question-and-answer session takes place a day after Abbott announced a large range of reopenings in Texas, from bars to childcare.

In Phase 2 of reopening Texas, restaurants will be allowed to expand dine-in seating capacity to 50%, bars can operate at 25% capacity starting on May 22, and child care centers can open immediately.

Here are the latest headlines from Abbott’s announcement on Monday:

As of Monday evening, nearly 49,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Texas, according to Texas Health and Human Services, with more than 28,300 recoveries and more than 1,300 deaths.

In San Antonio, city officials announced a total of 2,213 cases on Monday evening. The death toll stayed at 63.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: