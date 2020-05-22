‘We’re just prisoners of the trailer park’: Residents at Jasper Mobile Home Park fear for their safety

SAN ANTONIO – Residents at the Jasper Mobile Home Park said they are living day to day in fear. The mobile home park is located off Walzem Road, where the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported a spike in crime.

BCSO said they have made 28 arrests as of Thursday afternoon, but concerns are mounting for people that live there.

“What’s going to happen to the people that are actually trying to make a living and are doing right? It’s not fair to us," said resident Lebail Wright.

In the last few weeks, residents have begun to raise more questions. The mobile home park has been the site of several fires and code violations.

Wright said he and his family moved into the area to save money.

“The rent was cheap and everything. Didn’t know it came with a cost,” Wright said.

This week, deputies were on the property to serve felony arrest warrants and look for code violations after several fires were reported.

Sheriff Javier Salazar credited their mobile command center, which has served as a place for residents to report crimes.

“They’ve given information on some of these violent incidents but they’ve also given information on ongoing drug trafficking,” said Sheriff Salazar.

However, Wright believes there hasn’t been much improvement.

“A lot of bad people — they know the streets and a lot them just wait for them to leave,” he said.

Holly Winters said she lives paycheck to paycheck and moving is not an option.

“Nobody that lives in here, wants to be in here. They’re in here because of circumstance,” said Winters.

She said she fears for her family’s safety after gunshots were fired close to her home.

“You hear gunshots, you hear firecrackers, you hear something. Everybody get to the ground, get away from the windows,” she said.

Winters believes families who live at Jasper Mobile Home Park are overlooked and are stuck in a war zone.

“There are good people in here and we’re just prisoners of the trailer park,” she said.

