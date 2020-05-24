San Antonio police say man was using replica rifle in officer-involved shooting; Suspect ID’d

SAN ANTONIO – The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting late Friday night on the Southwest Side has been identified and faces multiple charges.

Michael Aldape, 20, faces five counts of terroristic threat against a public servant, according to Bexar County online jail records.

(Michael Aldape mugshot from 2019 via Bexar County jail.)

PREVIOUS REPORT: SAPD: Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on South Side

San Antonio police also released new information that stated Aldape was carrying a replica rifle at the time of the shooting.

Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Hillsdale Drive, near Loop 410 and Lackland Air Force Base.

Police received a report of a man threatening to shoot his family. Officers arrived at the scene near the suspect’s residence and said he was laying down in an alley.

When police officers approached the suspect, they realized he was armed with what appeared to be a rifle.

According to SAPD, officers were about 15 yards away from the suspect when he got up and pointed the gun at police.

Investigators have now determined that the gun Aldape pointed at the officers was an AR-15 style replica rifle and not an actual gun.

Officers shot Aldape three times and he was transported to University Hospital, SAPD officials said at the scene.

Aldape is in stable condition and recovering from his injuries, according to SAPD. Aldape was charged and booked by proxy.

SAPD officials said the officer that shot the suspect would be placed on administrative leave.