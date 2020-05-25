CPS Energy: More than 63,000 households were without power Sunday night following storms

SAN ANTONIO – A day after damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning knocked out power for tens of thousands of people in San Antonio, CPS Energy is bracing for another set of storms.

The utility company said 63,675 customers were affected by Sunday night’s storms, and crews are still responding to power outages.

With storms pending, CPS Energy is telling customers that they are working “around the clock."

“Dangerous weather conditions impact our crews’ mobility, but we are working quickly and safely,” Darrell Clifton, vice president of Distribution Construction and Maintenance Services, said in a news release. "We are also closely monitoring weather conditions in our service area and are ready to respond to our customers’ needs.”

Additional storms expected late Memorial Day

CPS Energy said 5,985 lightning strikes were recorded as of 9:50 a.m. Monday.

The release added that there were 67 downed power lines overnight, and customers and their pets should stay away from any live wires.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, 59 active outages were affecting 165 customers.

Additional storms are expected late Monday, and while they won’t likely be as bad as Sunday’s weather event, severe weather is still possible.

