A year later and no arrests in murder of 20-year-old San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO – It was early on May 26, 2019, when Delvin Scott was shot and killed in a parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Texas-San Antonio.

When police arrived at the scene on Chase Hill Boulevard they found Scott shot in the chest near his car.

Scott had been at a college party at the Maverick Creek Villas and according to police, the shooting apparently stemmed from an argument that took place during the party.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots being fired and then saw a black Mercedes car driving away.

Nobody was ever able to describe who the possible shooter was.

A year later and the case remains open.

If you have any information that would lead to an arrest, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).