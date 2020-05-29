SeaWorld San Antonio’s Aquatica to reopen June 6

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio’s Aquatica will reopen June 6 after Governor Greg Abbott announced water parks could operate starting Friday.

The park will open at 25% capacity from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to see operating hours going forward.

Park officials released the following statement about health protocols:

The park’s team of health and safety professionals has spent the last two months making sure the park is ready by working diligently alongside health officials, local and state governments, and attraction industry leaders to make its already exemplary sanitation and cleanliness standards even stronger.

Other San Antonio-area water parks are also making plans to reopen at limited capacity. Schlitterbahn officials said the New Braunfels water park will open mid-June and Splashtown officials hope to be able to open within several weeks.

SeaWorld furloughed 90% of its employees because the novel coronavirus forced the company to close its 12 theme parks in March. Theme parks are still not allowed to open under Abbott’s guidelines.