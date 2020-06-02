Police looking for driver after vehicle fire on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to track down the owner of a vehicle following a car fire early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. near Ramsgate and Stockbridge Lane, on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, an officer was driving in a residential area not far from Interstate 10 and Huebner Road when they spotted the car on fire. That’s when, police said, the officer broke out the windows of the vehicle to make sure no one was inside.

Police said nobody was inside the car at the time of the fire and that it was quickly put out. The officer was not hurt.

Authorities say they are looking for the driver of the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.