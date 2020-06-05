Gunn Auto Group workers sort, pack thousands of diapers

SAN ANTONIO – Employees from the Gunn Auto Group on Friday helped sort and pack 18,000 diapers that will be handed out to hundreds of families in San Antonio.

Volunteers repackaged diapers from large cases and individually packed them into bags of 25.

The diapers were donated by Gunn to the Texas Diaper Bank, which provides diaper assistance to needy individuals with infants and toddlers as well as the elderly and individuals with incontinence issues.

The nonprofit has seen a huge increase in demand for diapers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Diaper Bank distributes both direct to client and through 37 partner agencies.