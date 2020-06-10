AMC movie theater at Shops at Rivercenter opening in July
AMC also has theater in Boerne
SAN ANTONIO – AMC’s movie theater in downtown San Antonio won’t sit empty for long.
The movie theater chain announced Wednesday that it expects to have all of its theaters open in July as businesses begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. It did not give an exact opening date.
AMC has one theater in San Antonio, AMC Rivercenter 11, located at the Shops at Rivercenter. It also has an 11-theater complex in Boerne.
AMC will join Santikos, EVO Entertainment and City Base Entertainment that have already reopened.
Regal Cinemas, which has six locations in the San Antonio area, has not announced when its theaters will reopen.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed movie theaters to operate at 50% capacity under social distancing guidelines.
