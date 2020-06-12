1604 and 281 expected to have construction-related closures over next 2 weeks
What are the upcoming lane closures in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning on going somewhere this weekend you might want to check this list.
Construction-related lane closures are expected in several areas of San Antonio over the next couple of weeks.
The Texas Department of Transportation sent KSAT the following list of anticipated lane closures (weather permitting):
Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio
- Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure of the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work.
- Sunday, June 14 until Thursday, June 18. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound frontage road lane closure from Redland Rd. to Bulverde Rd. for curb pouring.
- Sunday, June 14 until Thursday, June 18. 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Westbound frontage road lane closure from Bulverde Rd. to Redland Rd.
- Sunday, June 14 until Thursday, June 18. 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Redland Rd. to Green Mountain Rd. for multibeam guard fence replacement.
- Sunday, June 14 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure of the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.
- Monday, June 15. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westbound frontage road single lane closure from 1,600 feet east of Lockhill Selma Rd. and Lou Mel Rd for communication line placement.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left lane westbound frontage road closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the northbound US 281 frontage road.
- Saturday, June 20 until Monday, June 22. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure of the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.
- Saturday, June 20 until Monday, June 22. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.
Loop 1604 – Northeast San Antonio
- Sunday, June 14 until Friday, June 19. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single mainlane closures, in both directions, from Green Mountain Rd. to I-35 Cloverleaf ramp for pavement work.
- Sunday, June 14 until Friday, June 19. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single mainlane closures, in both directions, from Green Mountain Rd. to I-35 Cloverleaf ramp for guardrail and sign improvements.
- Monday, June 15. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Judson Rd. to O’Connor Rd. for bridge rail replacement.
Loop 1604 – Northwest San Antonio
- Thursday, June 18 until Friday, June 19. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound frontage road lane closure from Bandera Rd. to Hausman Rd. to lay hot mix.
Loop 1604 – Far East San Antonio
- Friday, June 12 until Monday, June 15. 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure of southbound to northbound turnaround lane at Kitty Hawk Rd. for construction and traffic switch.
US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County
- Friday, June 12 until Monday, June 15. Full weekend closure 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Sonterra Boulevard for drainage work. DETOUR: Turn left on the southbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Donella Drive and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.
- Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from the north- to southbound turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving. DETOUR: Use the turnaround north of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway.
- Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane northbound mainlane closure at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway both north- to westbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround north of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway.
- Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane southbound mainlane closure at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway both south- to eastbound turn lanes for concrete paving. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Evans Road.
- Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Right/center mainlane closure from Evans Road to Encino Rio.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn right on the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound frontage road.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from the north- to southbound turnaround at Encino Rio for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Evans Road. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from the north- to southbound turnaround at Evans Road for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from the north- to southbound turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround north of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound mainlane closure from the south- to northbound turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Evans Road. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound mainlane closure from the south- to northbound turnaround at Evans Road for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Encino Rio. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane northbound mainlane closure at Evans Road both north- to westbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane southbound mainlane closure at Evans Road both south- to eastbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Encino Rio. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Marshall Road for bridge work and safety enhancements.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Marshall Road to Loop 1604 for bridge work and safety enhancements.
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Sonterra Boulevard to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
- Saturday, June 20 until Monday, June 22. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound mainlane closure from the frontage road exit ramp to the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp. DETOUR: Take the frontage road exit ramp and use the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp.
- Saturday, June 20 until Monday, June 22. Weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn right on the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound frontage road.
- Saturday, June 20 until Monday, June 22. Weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Marshall Road to Loop 1604 for bridge work and safety enhancements.
Encino Rio – North Central San Antonio
- Saturday, June 13 until Monday June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Right lane westbound crossing closure at US 281 for bridge work.
I-10 – Northwest San Antonio/Bexar County/Kendall County/Kerr County
- Current until Friday, June 26. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure from Ralph Fair Rd. to La Cantera Parkway for outside shoulder repair. DETOUR: Traffic take Exit 550 Ralph Fair Rd./Boerne Stage Rd. onto the eastbound frontage road through Ralph Fair Rd. intersection, pass Boerne Stage Rd. intersection, and re-enter the eastbound mainlanes one mile east of Camp Bullis Rd.
- Monday, June 15 until Tuesday, June 16. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Frontage road closure, in both directions, at the Balcones Creek Turnaround for bridge deck pour.
- Sunday, June 28. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Full mainlane and frontage road closure at Heuremann Rd. to allow for CPS to transfer overhead lines to new poles.
- Sunday, June 28. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Westbound mainlane frontage road lane closure from 0.5 miles west of Camp Bullis Rd. to 0.8 miles west of Camp Bullis Rd. for pole placement.
- Sunday, June 28 until Friday, June 3. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound mainlane closure from La Cantera Parkway to Ralph Fair Rd (FM 3351) for the removal of portable concrete traffic barrier.
- Monday, July 5 until Friday, July 17. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound mainlane closure from Ralph Fair Rd. (FM 3351) to La Cantera Parkway for the removal of portable concrete traffic barrier.
I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County
- Friday, June 12 until Monday, June 14. Weekend closure from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Alternating eastbound I-10 mainlane closures between Ackerman and Foster for eastbound traffic switch.
- Saturday, June 13. East and westbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Loop 1604 and Pfeil Road for east and westbound traffic switch.
- Sunday, June 14. FM 1516 intersection closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge concrete pour. DETOUR: Northbound FM 1516 traffic can use Loop 1604 turnaround. Southbound FM 1516 traffic can use Woodlake Parkway turnaround.
- Sunday, June 14 thru Friday, June 19. Nighttime closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Left lane closed between Loop 1604 and Pfeil Rd. to move construction barrier.
- Current until further notice. Graytown Road bridge at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic will use the frontage roads and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.
- Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from FM 1516. DETOUR: Take next entrance ramp east of Loop 1604.
- Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from Foster Road. DETOUR: Take next entrance ramp east of Woodlake Parkway.
I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County
- Current until Saturday, June 27. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single lane closure of northbound frontage road from Schwab Rd. to FM 2252 (Hubertus Rd.) for barrier work.
- Monday, June 15 until Saturday, June 20. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single northbound frontage road lane closure from Schwab Rd. to Hubertus Rd. for removal of top soil and concrete work.
I-410 – West San Antonio
- Friday, June 12 until Saturday June 13. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from northbound mainlane Marbach Rd. exit to Marbach Rd. for equipment staging.
- Current until Monday, June 15. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Culebra Rd. for barrier installation.
- Current until Monday, June 15. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating frontage road closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd., including the Military Dr. turnarounds, for wall and pipe work.
- Current until Monday, June 15. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from NW Crossroads to Military Dr. to remove concrete riprap.
- Wednesday, June 17 until Monday, June 22. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northbound frontage road single lane closure from Meadow Bend Dr. to Tom Slick Park for transfer of communication lines on existing poles.
- Current until Friday, June 26. Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple closures from US-90 to SH 151 to stage equipment: southbound frontage road from US-90 to Marbach Rd.; southbound mainlane off-ramp to Marbach Rd.; and southbound frontage road on-ramp from US-90. DETOUR: Traffic heading to SH 151 coming from Loop 410 northbound mainlanes will detour to exit 7 (Marbach Rd.) and continue on Loop 410 northbound frontage road to SH 151.
- Current until Friday, June 26. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple closures from US-90 to Marbach Rd. for equipment staging: southbound frontage road from Marbach Rd. to US-90; southbound mainlane off-ramp to east US-90; and southbound frontage road on-ramp from Marbach Rd. DETOUR: Traffic coming from Loop 410 southbound mainlanes will detour to Valley-Hi off-ramp and continue on Loop 410 southbount frontage road to take the turnaround to Loop 410 northbound frontage road and continue on Loop 410 frontage road to US-90 or Marbach Rd.
- Current until Friday, June 26. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple closures from SH 151 to Marbach Rd. for equipment staging: southbound frontage road from SH 151 to Marbach Rd.; southbound mainlane off-ramp to Marbach Rd.; and southbound frontage road on-ramp from SH 151. DETOUR: Traffic coming from Loop 410 southbound mainlanes will detour to US-90 off-ramp, continue to Loop 410 southbound frontage roads and take the SB/EB cloverleaf and continue on Loop 410 northbound frontage road to Marbach Rd.
- Current until Friday, June 26. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple lane closures from SH 151 to Marbach Rd. for equipment staging: southbound frontage road from US-90 to Marbach Rd.; southbound mainlane off-ramp to Marbach Rd.; southbound frontage road on-ramp from US-90. DETOUR: Traffic traveling to SH 151 coming from Loop 410 northbound mainlanes will detour to exit 7 (Marbach Rd.) and continue to Loop 410 northbound frontage road to SH 151.
- Monday, June 15 until Thursday, July 2. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures at Marbach Rd. bridge for equipment staging and the removal of concrete islands.
US 90 – West San Antonio
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single frontage road lane closure, in both directions, from West Military Dr. to SW 36th St. for guardrail improvements.
SH 151 – West San Antonio
- Current until Monday, June 15. Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from Loop 410 exit to Ingram Rd for bent work. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road through the 410/151 intersection to take the next entrance ramp to SH 151 westbound.
- Current until Monday, June 15. Daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd for bent work.
- Current until Monday, June 15. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating frontage road closures, in both directions, from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. Eastbound and westbound turnarounds will be closed 24-hours. DETOUR: Eastbound and westbound turnaround will detour to the 410/151 intersection to take two left turns.
- Current until Monday, June 15. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage road, in both directions, from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for bent work. Eastbound and westbound turnarounds will be closed 24-hours. DETOUR: Eastbound and westbound traffic will detour to the 410/151 intersection to take two left turns.
PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway
- City of San Antonio/PWD closure for Hardberger Park Land Bridge project. Saturday, June 13 until Sunday, June 14. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single mainlane closure, in both directions, from 0.5 miles from NW Military Dr. (FM 1535) to 0.25 miles from Blanco Rd. (FM 2696) to allow for construction haul trucks to enter roadway.
- City of San Antonio/PWD closure for Hardberger Park Land Bridge project. Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full mainlane closure, in both directions, from NW Military Dr. (FM 1535) to Blanco Rd. (FM 2696) for bridge decking. DETOUR: Traffic will utilize West Ave. and Lockhill Selma Rd.
- City of San Antonio/PWD closure for Hardberger Park Land Bridge project. Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single mainlane closure, in both directions, from 0.5 miles from NW Military Dr. (FM 1535) to 0.25 miles from Blanco Rd. (FM 2696) to allow for construction haul trucks to enter roadway.
- City of San Antonio/PWD closure for Hardberger Park Land Bridge project. Friday, June 19 until Sunday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full mainlane closure, in both directions, from NW Military Dr. (FM 1535) to Blanco Rd. (FM 2696) for bridge decking. DETOUR: Traffic will utilize West Ave. and Lockhill Selma Rd.
Loop 13 – SW Military Drive
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single lane closure, in both directions, from Old Pearsall Rd. to Rockgate Dr. for concrete mowstrip and sidewalk improvements.
FM 1560 – Hausman Road
- Exit ramp from Loop 1604 eastbound closed until further notice starting Monday, March 16.
FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road
- Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).
- Current until further notice. Full-day closure. Southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and Walzem Road for barrier setting work and road rehab work.
SS 371 – General Hudnell Drive
- Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Single lane closures, in both directions, from Billy Mitchell Blvd. to US Highway 90 for concrete construction and barrier installation.
