1604 and 281 expected to have construction-related closures over next 2 weeks

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning on going somewhere this weekend you might want to check this list.

Construction-related lane closures are expected in several areas of San Antonio over the next couple of weeks.

TONIGHT (Fri /12) from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday (6/15) - Eastbound I-10 alternating lane closures between Ackerman Rd and Woodlake Pkwy from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday (6/15) for eastbound traffic switch.

TOMORROW (Sat 6/13) - Eastbound and Westbound I-10E alternating lane closures between Loop 1604 and Pfeil Road from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for east and westbound traffic switch.

The Texas Department of Transportation sent KSAT the following list of anticipated lane closures (weather permitting):

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio

Saturday, June 20 until Monday, June 22. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.

Saturday, June 20 until Monday, June 22. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure of the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left lane westbound frontage road closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the northbound US 281 frontage road.

Monday, June 15. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westbound frontage road single lane closure from 1,600 feet east of Lockhill Selma Rd. and Lou Mel Rd for communication line placement.

Sunday, June 14 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure of the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.

Sunday, June 14 until Thursday, June 18. 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Redland Rd. to Green Mountain Rd. for multibeam guard fence replacement.

Sunday, June 14 until Thursday, June 18. 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Westbound frontage road lane closure from Bulverde Rd. to Redland Rd.

Sunday, June 14 until Thursday, June 18. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound frontage road lane closure from Redland Rd. to Bulverde Rd. for curb pouring.

Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure of the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work.

Loop 1604 – Northeast San Antonio

Monday, June 15. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Judson Rd. to O’Connor Rd. for bridge rail replacement.

Sunday, June 14 until Friday, June 19. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single mainlane closures, in both directions, from Green Mountain Rd. to I-35 Cloverleaf ramp for guardrail and sign improvements.

Sunday, June 14 until Friday, June 19. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single mainlane closures, in both directions, from Green Mountain Rd. to I-35 Cloverleaf ramp for pavement work.

Loop 1604 – Northwest San Antonio

Thursday, June 18 until Friday, June 19. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound frontage road lane closure from Bandera Rd. to Hausman Rd. to lay hot mix.

Loop 1604 – Far East San Antonio

Friday, June 12 until Monday, June 15. 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure of southbound to northbound turnaround lane at Kitty Hawk Rd. for construction and traffic switch.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

Friday, June 12 until Monday, June 15. Full weekend closure 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Sonterra Boulevard for drainage work. DETOUR: Turn left on the southbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Donella Drive and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.

Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from the north- to southbound turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving. DETOUR: Use the turnaround north of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway.

Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane northbound mainlane closure at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway both north- to westbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround north of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway.

Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane southbound mainlane closure at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway both south- to eastbound turn lanes for concrete paving. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Evans Road.

Saturday, June 13 until Monday, June 15. Weekend closure 7 a.m. until 5 a.m. Right/center mainlane closure from Evans Road to Encino Rio.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn right on the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound frontage road.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from the north- to southbound turnaround at Encino Rio for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Evans Road. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from the north- to southbound turnaround at Evans Road for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from the north- to southbound turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround north of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound mainlane closure from the south- to northbound turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Evans Road. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound mainlane closure from the south- to northbound turnaround at Evans Road for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Encino Rio. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane northbound mainlane closure at Evans Road both north- to westbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane southbound mainlane closure at Evans Road both south- to eastbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround at Encino Rio. Closure will not happen concurrently with other turnaround closures in the same direction.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Marshall Road for bridge work and safety enhancements.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Marshall Road to Loop 1604 for bridge work and safety enhancements.

Monday, June 15 until Friday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Sonterra Boulevard to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

Saturday, June 20 until Monday, June 22. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound mainlane closure from the frontage road exit ramp to the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp. DETOUR: Take the frontage road exit ramp and use the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp.

Saturday, June 20 until Monday, June 22. Weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn right on the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound frontage road.