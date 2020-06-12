Grilled kale? It’s time to fire up your cooking imagination

SAN ANTONIO – If your usual go-to meals have gotten repetitive, it’s time to fire up the grill and your imagination.

To expand your horizons and eat healthy, Consumer Reports recommends going beyond the burgers. Peppers, onions, eggplant and zucchini are good grilling options. You can also grill leafy greens like romaine lettuce for a hearty take on a Caesar salad.

For a healthy side dish, you can toss kale with a little olive oil and sea salt and put it on the grill for a few minutes for crispy kale chips.

If your grill has seen better days, it may be time for an upgrade.

The Even Embers GAS8560AS gas grill is a CR Best Buy for about $400. It rated excellent for evenness and preheat performance. CR also recommends the Nexgrill Deluxe 720-0896B, available at Home Depot for about $500. Both are mid-sized grills, which are good options whether you are grilling for a crowd or just keeping it simple.

“Some people swear by the flavor of food cooked over a charcoal grill, and that type is less expensive than a gas grill," said Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope.

If charcoal is more your fuel of choice, CR recommends the Weber Kettle Grill 22” 14402001 for $165.

