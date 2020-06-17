WATCH: Bexar County Judge Wolff to issue new order following surge in COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – A new executive order is expected to be issued in Bexar County following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the San Antonio area.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is expected to issue a new order during a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The announcement will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will join Wolff at the news conference.

The order will include “new health and safety requirements” for businesses, according to a news brief.

While details of the order have yet to be released, new requirements will be in response to the largest rise in cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Nirenberg reported 436 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County, bringing the total to 4,873 cases. There are 89 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Wolff called the surge “by far the worst crisis we’ve had since it started.”

He said if the community doesn’t take health precautions, “we’re going to be in a lot of trouble.”

Gov. Greg Abbott also on Tuesday confirmed that Texas marked a new high in confirmed cases, 2,622. He implored Texans to wear face coverings to combat the spread of the virus, but has stopped short of enforcing a mandate.

A group of Texas mayors, including Nirenberg, have asked Abbott for authority to set regulations on face coverings in their cities.

