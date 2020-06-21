Argument between two sisters ends in stabbing, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A argument between two sisters took a turn for the worse after one stabbed the other in the chest area with a knife, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane.

Authorities said both of the sisters got into a verbal argument before it escalated. One of the sisters pulled out a knife and stabbed the other one in the chest area, according to police.

She also struck her with a bat and then fled on foot, officials said.

Officers were able to apprehend her and she is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

However, police said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and her charge could change.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center and she is in stable condition.

