SAPD: Man injured in altercation on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was injured during an altercation on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near North Colorado Street and Mustang Alley, not far from West Commerce Street.

According to police, an argument over some property led to the man getting cut on the hand.

A man in his 60s was detained by officers as a result of the incident, police said.

The victim was treated by EMS for the injury.

Police did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed.