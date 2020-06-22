79ºF

SAPD: Man injured in altercation on West Side

Officers called just before 2 a.m. near N. Colorado, Mustang Alley

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

North Colorado cutting image (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was injured during an altercation on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near North Colorado Street and Mustang Alley, not far from West Commerce Street.

According to police, an argument over some property led to the man getting cut on the hand.

A man in his 60s was detained by officers as a result of the incident, police said.

The victim was treated by EMS for the injury.

Police did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed.

